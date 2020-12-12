DPS trooper fatally shoots robbery suspect in NW Houston, HPD confirms

HPD investigators & PIO are responding to a scene in the 8000 block of Antoine. Preliminary information is a DPS trooper fatally shot an armed robbery suspect. Further details will come from the scene.#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A DPS trooper shot and killed a robbery suspect in northwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.Deputies from the Harris County Sherriff's Department responded to reports of an aggravated robbery and shooting at a T-Mobile store located on Antoine and Victory Drive.Authorities said a DPS trooper shot and killed an armed robbery suspect.Multiple agencies are currently responding to the scene including HCSO, HPD and DPS.ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene and will update information as it becomes available.