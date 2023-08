The deadly shooting happened outside of what appear to be townhomes just east of Highway 6. SkyEye was first on scene.

2 shot, 1 dead outside neighborhood in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of two people who were shot died in a neighborhood near Highway 6 in west Houston on Friday, police said.

The deadly shooting happened at about 6:15 a.m. outside of what appear to be townhomes in the 13400 block of Preston Cliff Court.

SkyEye was first on scene and captured video of heavy police presence.

The street has been restricted, so drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting but we are working to learn more.