Man shot and killed during suspected robbery outside club on Houston's southside, HPD says

Investigators said a bystander witnessed the shooting and tried to help the victim, but it was too late. Two suspects took off in a silver PT Cruiser, according to HPD.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man on Houston's southside overnight.

Houston police believe it started as a robbery outside a club on Raleigh Street near Holcombe Boulevard just before midnight.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead, lying next to a white BMW.

Two suspects took off in a silver PT Cruiser, according to HPD. It's unclear if they got away with any of the victim's belongings.

Investigators said a bystander witnessed the shooting and tried to help the victim, who police say was in his 20s, but it was too late.

Officials were reviewing surveillance video in the area. HPD said the shooting was caught on camera.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.