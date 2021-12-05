2 men killed in triple shooting at southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a triple shooting that left two men dead in southwest Houston.It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 8300 block of Cinnamon Lane near Beechnut.Police said one other man was injured in the deadly shooting. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.It was unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.Investigators did not release the ages or identifications of the victims.Police ask anyone with information to contact HPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers.