deadly shooting

2 men killed in triple shooting at southwest Houston apartment complex

EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed, 1 injured in SW Houston shooting, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a triple shooting that left two men dead in southwest Houston.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 8300 block of Cinnamon Lane near Beechnut.

Police said one other man was injured in the deadly shooting. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.


Investigators did not release the ages or identifications of the victims.

Police ask anyone with information to contact HPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
Man charged with capital murder in death of League City yacht dealer
Closing arguments begin for ex-officer charged in Daunte Wright death
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News