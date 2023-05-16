Constables are investigating a deadly crash. The victim was a man in his late 20s, authorities said.

Pedestrian killed in crash on North Beltway feeder near Hardy Toll Road, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after he was hit and killed on the North Beltway 8 feeder road Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

It's unclear exactly what happened before the deadly crash, but SkyEye video from above the scene showed a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable's vehicle with damage to the front end.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. Tuesday on the North Beltway 8 feeder road eastbound near the Hardy Toll Road.

Pct. 4 officials described the victim as a man in his late 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes of the feeder road eastbound are closed as police investigate the deadly crash. All traffic is being routed up onto the Beltway, causing backups.

This is a breaking report, come back to this post for updates.