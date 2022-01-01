fatal crash

3 killed, 4 injured in major New Year's crash in northwest Harris County

By Patrina Adger
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a violent crash that left three people dead and four others injured in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on New Year's Day on Barker Cypress Road at Barkers Branch.

Harris County sheriff's deputies believe the 70-year-old driver of a red Toyota Sienna was at fault in the deadly crash, although they believe the 32-year-old driver of the second vehicle involved was intoxicated.

Deputies said a silver Toyota Rav4 was driving north on Barker Cypress, approaching the intersection, while the Sienna was making a left turn from the southbound lanes of Barker Cypress onto Barkers Branch.



That's when investigators said the Sienna failed to yield while turning left and was hit by the Rav4.

Three of the six total people inside the Sienna were ejected during the crash, deputies said. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said they were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Sienna and another passenger were sent by ambulance to a different hospital, where deputies said the passenger died. The driver sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies.

"One of those individuals that was transported was pronounced deceased, also at the hospital," Sgt. Beatty said. "The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota Rav4 was transported to Memorial Hermann Katy, where she exhibited clues of being intoxicated."

Another two passengers from the Sienna were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Deputies said they were in critical condition.
