Brother of boat disaster victim shares 3-year healing journey: 'Some days it feels like yesterday'

Kristy Finstad was one of 34 who died on board the Conception vessel in 2019. On the third anniversary, her brother explains how he's been able to heal from grief.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On the three-year anniversary of one of the deadliest maritime disasters in U.S. history, a Houston man whose sister was among the victims shares his healing journey.

Sitting in Studio B at ABC13, Brett Harmeling talked about his sister, Kristy Finstad, and what he's learned through tragedy and grief.

"If you are going through something, know that it is temporary and that someday you'll be able to use that as a tool to help evolve your life and also help someone else live with more joy," Harmeling said. "Some days, it feels like forever ago. Some days it feels like yesterday."

Finstad, 41, was among the 34 people who died on the Conception off the coast of California on Sept. 2, 2019. She was a well-known and prolific diver and the dive master on the trip. The boat erupted in flames overnight.

The victims were sleeping in a bunk room below deck and could not escape. Only crew members and the captain survived.

"This could have really been prevented, in my judgement," he said.

SEE ALSO: Search warrants served at operator of boat involved in deadly Santa Barbara fire

Harmeling said he and his sister had extreme adventures together. Finstad was a marine biologist, a fierce conservationist, and Harmeling's closest sibling.

Her death affected him in many ways and compelled him to make a life change.

"That day, I committed to living my biggest life," he said.

So Harmeling got married, got his MBA from Rice University, and committed to serving others. He said he found peace by being honest about his emotions and leaning on his faith.

His sister lived a life people only dream of, he said. He wants others to do the same.

"I would just encourage people to live your dream starting now and not wait because you never know when winter is coming and when your time is right," Harmeling said.

Also, Friday, a California judge threw out an indictment against the boat captain, who was charged with manslaughter for all 34 deaths.

The judge ruled that the indictment did not specify that the captain acted with gross negligence, which was required. The U.S. attorney's office wants to appeal.

SEE ALSO: Dive boat fire: All 6 crew members were asleep when fatal blaze erupted, preliminary NTSB report says

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.