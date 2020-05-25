Armed man killed in officer-involved shooting in Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after he allegedly pointed a gun to them on Houston's south side.

According to Houston police, at around 1:27 a.m. officers responded to an urgent call of an emotional man who had been drinking and had a gun

When they arrived at the scene in the 6500 block of Capridge, officers saw a 38-year-old man with the gun. Officers say they gave him commands to drop the gun, but the suspect did not respond.

The suspect reportedly pointed his gun in the direction of three officers, who then fired shots at him. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the shooting, which comes in as the sixth deadly shooting involving HPD since April 21.

Related topics:
houstonofficer involved shootingshootingman shotinvestigation
