Video shows HPD officers shoot and kill knife wielding man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers shot and killed a man they say was armed with a knife and was suicidal.Police were called to the 800 block of Gazin in east Houston shortly before 9 p.m. for a report of a suicidal man.Officers shot and killed the man. Police have not released any more details about what happened.Video at the scene shows officers behind their patrol cars open fire on the man.