Video shows HPD officers shoot and kill knife wielding man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers shot and killed a man they say was armed with a knife and was suicidal.

Police were called to the 800 block of Gazin in east Houston shortly before 9 p.m. for a report of a suicidal man.

Officers shot and killed the man. Police have not released any more details about what happened.

Video at the scene shows officers behind their patrol cars open fire on the man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott reports 500,000 jobs open in Texas
Haircut being given inside Wings N more caught on camera
What you need to know about H-E-B's new store hours, precautions
4 Catholic schools to close due to financial issues amid COVID-19
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
No new virus deaths on back-to-back days in Houston
More mobile testing to pop up in Harris County, judge says
Show More
ABC13 Evening News for April 21, 2020
World War II vet dies as Texas' oldest certified lawman
Texas unemployment money will keep coming, TWC director says
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
Got laid off? What experts say you should be doing right now
More TOP STORIES News