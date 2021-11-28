6 dead, including two teenagers, in span of 10 hours on Houston roads

Wayside Drive

Bellaire Boulevard

Update to early morning fatal crash on Bellaire Blvd: Driver Eduardo Barrera (19) left the roadway, striking a tree. His female passenger (16 yrs), sustained major injuries, and was pronounced deceased at a hospital. Barrera sustained a broken arm and was taken to a hospital. https://t.co/0LQd7wvKK5 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 28, 2021

Hughes Road

Westpark Drive

Shooting/Homicide: 11200 Westpark. Male crashed his vehicle into parked vehicle. Found deceased with a gunshot wound. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 28, 2021

Update to fatal crash on Veterans Memorial: a male driver (62) was pronounced deceased at the scene and his female passenger (60) was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the striking vehicle (44) has been charged w DWI and is hospitalized. Charge may be upgraded. https://t.co/KW9MbUsbmc — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 28, 2021

SH-288

Crash with possible fatality that had been working all morning on SH 288 southbound at Croix Rd/ CR 58 has cleared. All mainlanes of SH 288 southbound now open. pic.twitter.com/nbRZxpOOps — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) November 28, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple deadly crashes across the Houston area overnight into Sunday morning left at least six people dead, including two 16-year-olds.Although things like intoxication and gun violence were factors in some of the crashes, it was notably a wet night on Houston roadways due to overnight rain.Multiple people had to be transported to the hospital in a crash after 8 a.m. on Wayside Drive near Clinton.Houston police said it was a miracle anyone survived.Video from the scene showed two vehicles completely destroyed.Police said both vehicles were driving southbound on Wayside when one vehicle clipped the other.A gray car flipped over several times, landing on the road below.It was unclear exactly how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.A driver killed in a fiery crash on the Eastex Freeway overnight was speeding when he lost control, police said.Houston police said the 21-year-old driver was on I-69 near the Rankin exit around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.The driver was traveling too fast when he hit the exit sign, then a light post, causing the vehicle to catch on fire, HPD said.It was also raining at the time, causing the roadways to be slick.Witnesses stopped and tried to help the driver by breaking out the back window, but it was too late.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police."Even though the witnesses saw it happen, they stopped. They tried to get out and basically break the back window and get the person out, but it was already too late," Sgt. David Rose said. "And that person unfortunately died inside of that vehicle."Police did not release the driver's identity, but did say he was a 21-year-old man.A 19-year-old driver suspected being intoxicated left the roadway and caused an accident that resulted in the death of his 16-year-old passenger, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Eduardo Barrera, 19, showed signs of intoxication and was charged with intoxication manslaughter, deputies said.According to investigators, Barrera was driving near 15770 Bellaire Blvd. early Sunday morning when he left the roadway and struck a tree.His 16-year-old passenger sustained major injuries, Gonzalez said. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.Barrera reportedly sustained a broken arm and was taken to the hospital.According to investigators, neither the driver nor passenger were secured in seatbelts.A deadly crash in southeast Houston left one driver dead and another in the hospital.The crash happened at 1 a.m. on Hughes Road near Sagevalley, police said.According to HPD, a car was going southbound on Hughes and slammed into another car coming in from Sagepark.The driver on Hughes died at the scene, police said. The other driver is expected to survive.Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but said they don't suspect any intoxication.A 16-year-old boy is dead after police say he was shot before crashing his car into an apartment complex in the Westchase area.Police responded to what they believed was a deadly crash into an apartment complex.Witnesses reportedly called police around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.When the medical examiner arrived, they realized the teen victim had a gunshot wound.Investigators believe the teen was shot at a different location, before driving away and crashing into the apartments.No information about the shooter had been released.An innocent driver and his passenger are both dead after a crash involving an intoxicated driver on the northwest side Saturday night.Deputies say the 44-year-old driver who caused the accident showed signs of intoxication at the time. Speed may have also played a factor in the crash.Investigators say a black pickup truck was speeding northbound on Veterans Memorial around 10 p.m. Saturday when it T-boned the driver's side of another pickup truck traveling through the intersection at Moorebrook Drive.Both trucks landed in a ditch on the roadway, deputies said.The 62-year-old innocent driver of the second truck died at the scene, investigators said. His 60-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital, where deputies say she later died.The driver accused of causing the crash was transported to Ben Taub. He's currently charged with driving while intoxicated, but Gonzalez said the charges may be upgraded."The driver of the other pickup truck showed clues of being intoxicated at the scene and was transported to Ben Taub hospital in critical condition," Sgt. B. Beaty said. "We're going to get a blood sample from him at the hospital."TxDOT Houston tweeted about a possibly fatal crash on SH-288 at Croix Road Sunday morning.The crash reportedly blocked all mainlanes of SH-288 southbound for several hours.It was unclear if the crash actually did result in a fatality.