Man dies after going back inside burning house in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died after returning into a burning home in north Houston, and authorities want to warn others in an effort to save lives.

The fire happened at about 2 p.m. Monday near Aldine Mail Route. According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, the 68-year-old resident and his wife got out of the burning house safely, but then the man went back inside. At this point, officials aren't sure why.

When firefighters arrived, they pulled the man from the house and immediately began CPR. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"What we can tell people is, if you do have a house fire, and you do get out, never go back inside," said Rachel Neutzler of the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. "All of your possessions, they can be replaced. Unfortunately, your life can't be. So it's very important that if there is a fire, get out and stay out. Call the fire department from a safe location."

An autopsy will be done to determine exactly how the man died. His identity has not been made public.

The fire marshal's office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
