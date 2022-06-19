Pedestrian fatally struck by car in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating what led to a pedestrian being struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit and run on Sunday in southeast Houston.At 1:45 a.m., HPD responded to a report of a body lying in the road on Galveston Road near Clear Lake City Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead on the street after a vehicle had allegedly struck him.According to police, the driver that struck him did not stay on the scene to help the victim.The road where the man was found is dark and is not busy. The man was walking in the lanes of traffic or the median, police said. They are unsure if he was trying to cross the roads.The vehicle that hit him is believed to be a sedan after fragments of the car were left at the scene, according to Sergeant David Rose of the Vehicular Crimes Divison.Police have not confirmed the vehicle's exact make or model at this time."A lot of times with pedestrian crashes, we see severely damaged windshields. Not saying that's the case with this particular case, but if any of that comes up, I encourage those people to call the Vehicular Crime Division and let us know about that, and we'll send someone out to see if they are related to this crash or not," Sgt. Rose said.Police said there were no witnesses to the crash or video footage, but they will be looking for evidence as the investigation continues.The driver of the vehicle involved could be facing charges for failure to stop and render aid, police said.