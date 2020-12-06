Good Samaritan killed in Almeda Road hit-and-run crash

Fatality Crash: Almeda @ Fuqua. One confirmed. Vehicle Fire. Avoid the area #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 6, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A good Samaritan died Saturday while trying to help a victim in an earlier crash on Houston's south side, police said.It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 12100 block of Almeda Road near Mowery Road.The victim was checking on the driver of a Hyundai Veloster that had crashed and caught fire when they were struck by a Black Ford F150 pickup, according to Houston police.They were dragged approximately 30 feet before the driver of the pickup took off, witnesses said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Veloster was taken to the hospital.No charges related to the initial crash were expected.Police were still looking for the driver of the pickup.