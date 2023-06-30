Armed family member intervenes in squabble, kills relative, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A dispute between family members turned deadly in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

The shooting happened Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Rainy River Drive, just off W. Gulf Bank Road near the North Freeway.

Gonzalez said there was some sort of altercation between two family members when a third reportedly intervened and shot one of them. The wounded man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation continues, authorities said the suspected shooter was detained.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.