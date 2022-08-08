Drive-by shooting suspect shot and killed by deputies after chase in NW Harris Co.

When officials responded to a drive-by shooting, a suspect reportedly took off, sparking a chase. Two Pct. 1 deputies and two HCSO deputies fired their weapons in the deadly shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A drive-by shooting suspect was shot and killed by deputies following a short chase in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Pct. 1 constable deputies responded to the 11100 block of Cora for a possible drive-by shooting around 3:20 a.m. Monday.

At the scene, deputies reportedly spotted a vehicle with blacked-out windows.

As deputies approached, the vehicle took off, sparking a chase, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The chase ended in a crash about six miles north at the Beltway and Veterans Memorial.

After the crash, the suspect, who investigators said was armed, got out and started running.

At some point, he began firing his weapon, Gonzalez said.

That's when two Pct. 1 deputies and two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies returned fire, investigators said.

The suspect was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

First responders could be heard trying to get the suspect help after the gunfire on radio traffic.

"Weapon secured. Male is down. None of our guys are hurt. None of our guys are hurt. I need EMS at this scene," a deputy said.

Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene, Gonzalez said.

"The initial call was a drive-by shooting. There are no reports of any injuries at that location. We don't know if they fired toward the house or just fired into the air. We do not know that," Gonzalez said. "That will be part of the investigation as well. But, no one was hurt from that initial scene that we know of."

Multiple agencies will conduct investigations into the deadly shooting, including the district attorney's office.

