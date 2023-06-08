Mother of 2 killed when she's ejected from SUV, run over by own vehicle in southwest Houston

A woman died after she was ejected from her vehicle, then run over by the SUV on the Southwest Freeway near Bissonnet on Thursday, police say.

It was a deadly night on Houston-area roads, where three others were killed in separate incidents.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver died after she was ejected from her SUV, which had two children inside, in what was a deadly night on Houston-area roads.

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. Thursday in the 9500 block of the Southwest Freeway outbound at the Bissonnet exit ramp.

According to Houston police on scene, a woman in her 30s lost control of her SUV and hit two traffic signs, throwing her from her SUV.

She was run over by her own vehicle and killed, police said.

A toddler was also ejected and suffered road rash, but was conscious and breathing, authorities told ABC13, adding a 12-year-old was inside the vehicle as well and had minor injuries.

Both children were taken to the hospital, and they are expected to be OK.

It appears that the mother was not wearing a seat belt and that the children were also not buckled in or secured in a child safety seat, said officials with HPD Vehicular Crimes.

No other vehicles were involved.

There's no word on what caused the woman to lose control of her vehicle.

Hours earlier, a motorcyclist was killed in the 12000 block of the managed lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway heading east near Eldridge Parkway.

Three motorcycle drivers were on the shoulder when a fourth person speeding on a motorcycle hit all of them, Precinct 5 said.

The person officials said was speeding died.

The others were taken to the hospital.

In the Denver Harbor area on Wednesday night, an apparent drunk driving crash killed a man and a woman who had a child inside their vehicle.

It happened at about 6 p.m. in the 7000 block of Waxahachie at Boyles Street.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher, a man driving a white SUV was eastbound on Waxahachie when he hit a power pole and then proceeded through an intersection with a stop sign. That was when the SUV hit a black four-door vehicle going northbound on Boyles.

The driver and a woman inside the black vehicle died at the scene. The child, a boy, was rushed to the hospital as a precaution.

Hatcher said officers observed signs of intoxication on the SUV driver, who was also sent to the hospital but with no visible injuries, though, he complained of physical pain.

Hatcher added that they were still looking into the victims' relationship with the boy, but they have reason to believe there is a familial relationship.

READ MORE: 2 dead, driver showed signs of intoxication at NE Houston crash scene, HPD says