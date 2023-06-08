WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 dead, driver showed signs of intoxication at NE Houston crash scene, HPD says

Daniela Hurtado Image
ByDaniela Hurtado KTRK logo
Thursday, June 8, 2023 12:43AM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a deadly crash that appears to have involved two vehicles on a neighborhood street in the city's Denver Harbor area.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

According to police, a call about the crash came in at 6:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Boyles Street near Waxahachie, which is about a quarter-mile north of the I-10 East Freeway.

Police originally confirmed at least one death but later gave word of a second fatality at the scene.

A follow-up tweet indicated that a surviving driver showed signs of intoxication.

An investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts from the scene. We will bring you the latest information when we see you for the news at 10 p.m. on ABC13.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW