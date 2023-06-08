2 dead, driver showed signs of intoxication at NE Houston crash scene, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a deadly crash that appears to have involved two vehicles on a neighborhood street in the city's Denver Harbor area.

According to police, a call about the crash came in at 6:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Boyles Street near Waxahachie, which is about a quarter-mile north of the I-10 East Freeway.

Police originally confirmed at least one death but later gave word of a second fatality at the scene.

A follow-up tweet indicated that a surviving driver showed signs of intoxication.

An investigation is ongoing.

