fatal crash

1 killed, 4 in critical condition in wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The inbound lanes of the Westpark Tollway are closed after a deadly crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies responded to a crash on the Westpark Tollway near Dunvale just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

"From the looks of the damage, I'm going to confirm this is a wrong-way driver crash," a first responder could be heard saying on radio scanner traffic. "Can we get with HPD to see if they have any 911 calls on wrong-way drivers? Maybe we can establish where this car came from."



Deputies said one person was confirmed dead at the scene, and four others were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

Sean Teare, Chief of Vehicular Crimes with Harris County District Attorney's Office, said it appears the crash was caused by a "highly intoxicated" wrong-way driver in a silver Infiniti.

"One on the ground unconscious, one on the ground breathing, one in the car unconscious, and a second one in the car. Another one in the vehicle who was unconscious," the first responder reported.

The wrong-way driver was one of the four people transported in critical condition, deputies said.

All lanes of the Westpark Tollway eastbound at Dunvale are closed. Drivers can use US-59 as an alternate route.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonduifatal crashwrong waydui crashdwiroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Fog plays role in deadly head-on crash in Fort Bend Co.
Pct. 4 constable sergeant remembered by colleagues
Pedestrian killed in SW Harris Co. hit-and-run crash
1 dead in fiery SE Houston crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested with loaded AR-15 outside Washington Ave. club
Small chance for a big storm Wednesday
Boy rescued after he's found alone near Mexico border
Deputy and girlfriend arrested on drug, money laundering charges
1 of Deshaun Watson's accusers speaks publicly for 1st time
Watson's lawyer says accuser wanted $100K to stay quiet
Could allegations be 'career killer' for Deshaun Watson?
Show More
Action 13 town hall: COVID-19 & Our Mental Health
ERCOT report details new information on power failures
Truck stolen from dealership's lot while it was in for service
Old Navy responds to 1st-grader who asked for real pockets in jeans
K9 officer tracks down chase suspect hiding under vehicle
More TOP STORIES News