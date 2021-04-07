1 killed, 4 in critical condition in wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway

BREAKING: one person killed, 3 others critically hurt in a wrong way driver crash on the inbound lanes of the Westpark Tollway (right past Hillcroft). @steare13 w DA’s office here now. Waiting on update. #abc13 @abc13traffic pic.twitter.com/oqkfBgiFYV — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 7, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The inbound lanes of the Westpark Tollway are closed after a deadly crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver.Harris County Precinct 5 deputies responded to a crash on the Westpark Tollway near Dunvale just after 2 a.m. Wednesday."From the looks of the damage, I'm going to confirm this is a wrong-way driver crash," a first responder could be heard saying on radio scanner traffic. "Can we get with HPD to see if they have any 911 calls on wrong-way drivers? Maybe we can establish where this car came from."Deputies said one person was confirmed dead at the scene, and four others were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.Sean Teare, Chief of Vehicular Crimes with Harris County District Attorney's Office, said it appears the crash was caused by a "highly intoxicated" wrong-way driver in a silver Infiniti."One on the ground unconscious, one on the ground breathing, one in the car unconscious, and a second one in the car. Another one in the vehicle who was unconscious," the first responder reported.The wrong-way driver was one of the four people transported in critical condition, deputies said.All lanes of the Westpark Tollway eastbound at Dunvale are closed. Drivers can use US-59 as an alternate route.