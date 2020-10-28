Driver stole truck of good Samaritan who stopped to help after deadly Gulf Freeway crash, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and police are questioning a woman who they believe stole the truck of a good Samaritan who had stopped to help others.

At about 1:15 p.m., a vehicle exiting I-45 near Butler hit another vehicle, shoving that vehicle onto the feeder road into the path of oncoming traffic, according to League City police.

The woman who police said caused the accident stopped, with her vehicle on fire. Another driver stopped to help with a fire extinguisher.

That's when police say the woman who initially caused the accident jumped into the good Samaritan's truck and drove off. She was reportedly located and brought in for questioning a short time later. The stolen truck was found abandoned on Bay Area Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended and pushed onto the feeder road died.

League City criminal investigators and crash team have shut down the feeder for the investigation.

