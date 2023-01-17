HPD officer heading to call hits and kills pedestrian in southwest Houston, officials say

It's the third deadly pedestrian crash involving a Houston police officer in less than a month.

A woman was hit and killed by an HPD unit that was on the way to a shooting scene. Here are the latest facts from ABC13's Charly Edsitty.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer hit and killed a pedestrian while on the way to a call on the southwest side of town, HPD said early Tuesday.

It happened in the 11500 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road at S. Wilcrest.

According to Asst. HPD Chief Wyatt Martin, the officer was driving on the feeder road, headed to a call for a double shooting at about 12:18 a.m. when a woman stepped off the curb.

The officer, who was in a patrol car, hit the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin said the officer's vehicle did not have lights or sirens on at the time because the call was not a Code 1 emergency. Instead, the officer was responding to a request for more units at the scene of the double shooting.

While the identity of the officer has not been released, HPD told ABC13 that the person has been with the department for two years. A second officer in the patrol unit has been on the force for one year.

Martin said that a witness claimed the woman who stepped out into the street may have been homeless. Authorities describe her as a Hispanic woman in her 40s.

Investigators are now working to determine if she was trying to cross the street or if she stepped out not knowing that a vehicle was coming.

Per protocol when there is a death, the officers are automatically on administrative leave.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is also investigating.

This is the third pedestrian fatal crash involving an officer in less than a month.

On Dec. 30, 2022, a Houston police officer hit and killed a man walking across the I-10 East Freeway near Wayside. The officer was on duty and headed to a non-emergency call.

Then on Jan. 5, another HPD officer was on his way to call when he hit and killed a pedestrian in the East Aldine area. Authorities said the officer was traveling in the westbound middle lane of Aldine Bender Road near Picton when he struck a pedestrian. ABC13 crews observed that there are no visible crosswalks near the location of impact.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.