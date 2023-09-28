Delays expected on Mason Road after crash that killed Cinco Ranch HS student, Pct. 1 says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old was riding his bike to school when he was hit and killed in what the Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable's Office called a major crash near an elementary school in Katy.

The crash was reported at about 7:35 a.m. on Mason Road and Cinco Park, which is close to Betty Sue Creech Elementary School.

The teen was riding his bike to Cinco Ranch High School, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. The driver, who is in his early 20s, stayed at the scene and cooperated with officials.

Constable Chad Norvell said Creech Elementary parents will need to access the school from the north side due to both directions of Mason Road being closed. It will be closed for a few hours.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.