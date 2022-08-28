Biker killed in chain-reaction crash after being thrown off motorcycle in NE Harris Co., HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A multi-vehicle crash left a motorcyclist dead Saturday evening in northeast Harris County, officials said.

Harris County deputies said at about 6 p.m., three Harley Davidson motorcycles were stopped along the 24500 block of FM 2100 Road.

The three bikers, identified as Robert Kauffman, Kenneth Love, and Jason Manzi, were waiting for traffic to clear and attempting to turn into a driveway, according to deputies.

Deputies said that's when a juvenile was driving a Jeep Wrangler northbound and failed to control her speed, hitting the rear of Manzi's motorcycle.

Authorities said Manzi was thrown off his bike upon the Jeep's impact and hit by a passing Honda Accord vehicle.

Manzi's motorcycle reportedly continued traveling forward without him and went on to hit the rear of Love's bike.

Love's bike was then forced to hit the third biker, HCSO said.

Deputies said Manzi was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Love was treated at the hospital for minor injuries, according to deputies.

HCSO said all motorcyclists wore helmets during the crash, and there is no indication that the drivers were intoxicated.