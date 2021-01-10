1 dead in NW Harris County crash

.@HCSO_D5Patrol units responded to a major accident at Barker Cypress Rd and Queenston Blvd. One person was pronounced deceased. Our Vehicular Crimes Division is on scene. Both westbound lanes of Queenston Blvd are shutdown. Please seek alternative routes. #hounews pic.twitter.com/SKywcJXFSp — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 10, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Sunday morning in a car crash in the Stonegate area of northwest Harris County.It happened in the 11700 block of Barker Cypress Road around 8:30 a.m.It wasn't yet clear what exactly happened or if any passengers were involved.Both westbound lanes of Queenston Boulevard were shut down and drivers were told to take alternate routes.