1 dead in NW Harris County crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Sunday morning in a car crash in the Stonegate area of northwest Harris County.

It happened in the 11700 block of Barker Cypress Road around 8:30 a.m.

It wasn't yet clear what exactly happened or if any passengers were involved.

Both westbound lanes of Queenston Boulevard were shut down and drivers were told to take alternate routes.



