Man charged with murder after bicyclist killed in crash sparked by argument in Galveston, police say

Witnesses said the driver and bicyclist got into some sort of verbal and physical altercation before the crash. A second bicyclist was treated and released with minor injuries.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is charged with murder in a crash reportedly sparked by an argument that killed a bicyclist in Galveston.

Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on 32nd Street and Avenue R.

A man driving a vehicle and a man on a bike got into some sort of verbal and physical altercation before the crash, witnesses told police.

The man who was riding the bike, identified as 39-year-old Cody Compian, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

A second bicyclist was treated and released at the scene with minor injuries, police said.

Police charged the driver, identified as 62-year-old Roy Gonzales, with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond was set at $750,000.

