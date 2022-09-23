Man charged with murder after bicyclist killed in crash sparked by argument in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is charged with murder in a crash reportedly sparked by an argument that killed a bicyclist in Galveston.
Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on 32nd Street and Avenue R.
A man driving a vehicle and a man on a bike got into some sort of verbal and physical altercation before the crash, witnesses told police.
The man who was riding the bike, identified as 39-year-old Cody Compian, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
A second bicyclist was treated and released at the scene with minor injuries, police said.
Police charged the driver, identified as 62-year-old Roy Gonzales, with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
His bond was set at $750,000.
