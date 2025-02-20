24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
1 person found dead, 2 others hurt in house fire in Mission Bend neighborhood

Thursday, February 20, 2025 1:30PM
In addition to the person who died, the fire marshal's office said one person suffered smoke inhalation and another had minor burns to the hands.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was found dead after an overnight house fire in the Mission Bend area, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Two other people were also hurt in the fire in the 15000 block of Sierra Valle Drive, near Addicks Clodine Road and Bellaire Boulevard.

HCFMO said one person suffered smoke inhalation and the other had minor burns to the hands. They were both evaluated and released at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the deadly fire is ongoing.

