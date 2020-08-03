Houston man with dementia missing since Wednesday found dead at METRO bus stop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man with disabilities, whose sister said had been missing since last week, was found dead at a METRO bus stop.The body of Rory Beck, 59, who suffered from dementia, was found at a bus stop near Memorial Hermann's southeast campus, according to Cynthia Ejimadu, Beck's sister.Beck likely died on Friday, according to what Ejimadu said the medical examiner told her. His body was found on Saturday by a bus driver who noticed Beck was sitting at the stop in the exact same position, not moving each time the bus passed.He was reported missing on Wednesday after he was last seen outside of the facility where he got dialysis near the Southwest Freeway and Hillcroft at 6:45 p.m."He has dementia because of his memory loss, and he is on dialysis three days a week," Ejimadu had said about Beck who lived with her. "He goes Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He needs his medication. He's been without it."Ejimadu and her husband had driven around the city looking for him, checking north Houston where he used to live and the area outside the dialysis center.In the midst of the search, Texas EquuSearch also sent out a bulletin of its own, urging the public to look for Beck.Beck's sister added foul play was not suspected in her brother's death.