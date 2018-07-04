Dead baby found inside suitcase during drug raid

BABY DEATH

Dead baby found in suitcase during drug raid (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
Neighbors say they've seen pregnant women going in and out of house where a dead baby was discovered.

Residents in one Texas community say they've wanted police to bust what they've believed is a drug house for years, KSAT-TV reports.

When that finally happened, officials found something so shocking the neighbors are in disbelief.

Janet Geaslin has lived in this west side neighborhood for 55 years, and several years ago, she says one home changed it.

"We lock ourselves in our gates because of that house. They ran the people at the corner out, they ran everybody out of here," Geaslin said.

When deputies kicked in the door at what Sheriff Javier Salazar called a known house for drugs, Geaslin was hopeful the raid would end the crime.

But then, authorities found a horrifying discovery in a suitcase in a closet.

"They found a dead body of what appears to be an infant beyond decomposed. This is a desiccated body that indicates to us that it's been here for quite some time. And so at this point it's way too early for us to determine whether it's a homicide," Sheriff Salazar said.

Geaslin says she saw two pregnant women frequent the home.

"Then all of a sudden they weren't pregnant anymore," Geaslin said.

She said one pregnancy seemed to end six months ago, the other two years ago.

"Never saw any babies and we said, 'well you know where's your kid?' 'Oh he's gone.' That's all they said. So we just assumed, you know, that they had him at the hospital and dropped them or whatever, because that's what they were telling other people they were doing, as 'hey I'm giving birth to these babies and you know, leaving them at the hospital," Geaslin said.

Twelve people in the home were detained and taken in for questioning, but they have all been released.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine how the baby died before making any arrests.
