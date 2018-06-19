Day 5: Witness who recorded deadly Denny's fight testifies during trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Day 5: Man who recorded deadly Denny's fight testifies during trial (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
During the fifth day of trial for Terry Thompson, the man charged in the murder of John Hernandez, a key witness in the case took the stand.

Ryan Staiger, the man who shot a viral cell phone video of the incident, was on the stand for hours Tuesday.

That video was introduced to the jury and played for the courtroom. Staiger told jurors that he felt that Thompson was not using "logical" force.

Hernandez's father spoke to Eyewitness News about his reaction to seeing and hearing the evidence presented in court.

"Yes. It's very difficult, and we feel very helpless that we were not there to help him, and that there were so many people around and no one stepped in to help either," the father said.

After Staiger's testimony, an expert who specializes in strangulation took the stand.

The expert used a mannequin to demonstrate the larynx, vocal cords and nerves in the neck.

Photos of Hernandez's autopsy were also shown - which prompted several of his family members to walk out.

The Denny's manager, who was on duty during the incident, is expected to take the stand Wednesday, once the strangulation doctor finishes.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedfighttrialHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News