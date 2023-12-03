ABC13's David Tillman honored by Houston Association of Black Journalists

We're celebrating ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman, who was named a 2024 Media Powerhouse by the Houston Association of Black Journalists.

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- We're celebrating ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman, who was named a 2024 Media Powerhouse by the Houston Association of Black Journalists.

Tillman was recognized Saturday night during HABJ's 2023 Sneaker Ball Scholarship Gala, at the Eldorado Ballroom in Third Ward. The annual gala kicks tradition to the curb, inviting attendees to show off their most unique sneakers and other footwear.

Tillman just celebrated his 23rd anniversary of working at ABC13, as well as winning a Lone Star Emmy for his work on the annual ABC13 Hurricane Special. David is a member of the American Meteorological Society and of the National Weather Association. In 1998, he received his seals of approval from both organizations.

ABC13 was well-represented at Saturday's gala. Eyewitness News anchor Erica Simon served as co-emcee for the evening, while anchors Gina Gaston, Melanie Lawson and producer Marshall Truehill represented the station.

ABC13 is a proud sponsor of the HABJ Sneaker Ball Scholarship Gala.