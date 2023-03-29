A former Katy High School football coach, twice convicted of murdering his pregnant wife in their Katy home 24 years ago, is just days away from being sentenced again.

Father of pregnant woman murdered in 1999 by her husband speaks ahead of sentencing re-trial

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man twice convicted of murdering his pregnant wife in their Katy home 24 years ago is just days away from being sentenced again.

A jury will be tasked with deciding if David Temple will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Belinda Temple's father, Tom Lucas, said he hasn't been able to move on because his daughter and her unborn child still don't have justice.

Belinda was eight and a half months pregnant when her husband and former Katy High School football coach shot her to death in 1999.

SEE ALSO: Former football coach convicted 20 years after murder of pregnant wife

Temple was arrested in 2004, five years after the murder. In 2007, he was sentenced to life in prison, but then in 2016, that sentence was thrown out.

Prosecutors were found to have withheld evidence, so in 2019, there was a second trial. There was another guilty verdict, but this time, jurors couldn't agree on a sentence.

SEE RELATED STORY: Attorney for David Temple, convicted of wife's murder in Katy in 1999, asks for new trial

Then, COVID-19 hit and everything stopped.

So now, four years later, Temple will be back to court as a new jury is picked to decide his fate. Lucas said he's praying for another life sentence.

"She was eight and a half months pregnant. A blast from a shot gun killed Belinda and the baby. It's something that just eats me up," Lucas said.

Temple's sentencing starts Monday, and ABC13 will be there, as we have been covering this case for more than two decades.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.