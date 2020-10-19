Houston real estate agent accused of sharing explicit photos of 2 women without permission

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston real estate agent is accused of secretly taking explicit photos and videos of two women and sharing them online with friends.

David Alan Nettles, 42, has been charged with two counts of invasive visual recording.

According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, the two women recently dated Nettles and came forward with the allegations.

One of the victims told investigators she and Nettles dated for almost a year. Within that time, she said Nettles took pictures and a "sexually explicit video" of her and sent them to friends without her consent.

The victims both told investigators they didn't come forward sooner because Nettles allegedly told them he was "untouchable."

"Additionally, [the victims] stated if they went to the police, [Nettles] told them he would destroy their lives," read the court documents.

Nettles is the owner of Nettles & Co., a commercial and residential real estate firm. He was arrested last week and released on a $5,000 bond.

According to last week's court hearing, Nettles must not have any contact with the two victims.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestphotostextingimproper photographytext messages
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby Nick will be laid to rest this week, family says
Woman shot in head in possible road rage shooting, deputies say
4 things to know when HISD in-person classes resume
Motorcyclist falls to his death after losing control, HPD says
Chances of rain return to the forecast
Major Houston suburb's bustling town square set for fab facelift
Shooting breaks out at Houston bar for 2nd time in a week
Show More
Man's body found dumped in Chambers Co. lake
Churches reopen for in-person worship
Titans rally to beat Texans, stay undefeated
Former Rockets GM: James Harden 'transformed my life'
Your old iPhone is worth big bucks. Here's why
More TOP STORIES News