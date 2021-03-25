missing person

Man with dementia, schizophrenia missing from north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County authorities are looking for a man who was last seen Wednesday in north Harris County who may need medical attention.

David Mladenka, 66, was reported missing after he was spotted in the 2800 block of Packard Elm Street around 11 a.m. near Frick Road and T.C. Jester, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



Mladenka was wearing a black and white long-sleeve checkered shirt, black pants and a yellow face mask.

He's been diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia and is in need of medication, the sheriff's office said.

If you know of Mladenka's whereabouts or if you have information about his disappearance, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427.

