Son refused mental help hours before allegedly killing Clear Creek ISD coach, family says

Nicholas Liggio refused to get help for his mental state the day before allegedly killing his dad, who was a Clear Creek ISD teacher, the family says.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A community is mourning the tragic and sudden loss of a long-time Clear Creek ISD educator.

On Friday morning Coach David Liggio was found dead at his home in League City with wounds to his neck.

Police have arrested and charged his son Nicholas Liggio with murder.

"It's two tragedies, one upon another. A lot of it was preventable, we believe, if he would have gotten the help that he needed from the hospital system," a close family friend, Kelly King, said on Wednesday.

Coach Liggio is described as a man with a servant's heart. His family said this situation has turned their world upside down.

"When he would see his daughter, his whole face would light up. He was very quiet but always helping," King said. "He served his community, he served his students, and ultimately he served his children, both of them."

The coach had two children, Maddie and Nicholas. His son is now in jail on a $280,000 bond after being accused of murdering his father.

"This is a consequence of the system failing in all ways," King said.

King spoke on behalf of the hurting families. She told Eyewitness News that the day before the coach's death, police responded to a convenience store near Highway 96 in League City because his son was acting erratically. She said law enforcement took Nicholas Liggio to a hospital but he refused medical help.

"They are also bound by law because we live in a free society. It's hard to get assistance until there's been an actual crime committed," King said.

She said now they're at the worst-case scenario after years of a family trying to get Nicholas Liggio help.

"Having them hold Nick for a 72-hour hold would've been optimal. It would've been no guarantee that when that was over and if he was released that everything would've been OK. But at least it would've given time for the assessment of his mental state and meds to be given to him to re-stabilize him so he could begin to think clearly and not have the thoughts he was having," King said.

King said that the next morning, several hours later, the 23-year-old was seen over his dad's body and accused of killing him.

She said the state of Texas needs to do more in regard to mental health. King hopes to be able to get legislation passed to require establishments to do more in regard to mental health patients.

ABC13 is waiting to hear back after reaching out to League City police to ask about the suspect's run-in with the law, including the day before he was accused of murdering his father.

If you'd like to help with the funeral and memorial expenses that his daughter Maddie will now have to pay, you can donate here.

The family has launched a page where people can write their memories of Coach Liggio.

A service open to the public is being held on Thursday at the True Cross Church at 300 FM-517 Road East from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The rosary begins at 7 p.m. and goes on until 8 p.m.

A public memorial service is also being held at 10 a.m. on Friday at the True Cross Church.

