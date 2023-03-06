While counselors will be available at Westbrook Intermediate, where David Liggio was a beloved educator, here's the latest information we have about the man accused of killing him: his son.

Bond increased to $280,000 for League City man accused of killing his father

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Counselors will be available at the Westbrook Intermediate campus in Clear Creek Independent School District Monday morning after beloved coach David Liggio was killed.

Liggio, 65, was found dead in the driveway of a home on Wood Hollow Drive in League City on Friday. He had injuries to his neck.

His son, 23-year-old Nicholas Robert Liggio, has been arrested in the killing.

Officials said officers witnessed someone enter the home and lock the door, prompting a standoff last Friday. Tactical commanders were called to the scene and used bullhorns to instruct the person, identified as Nicholas, to come out, police said.

After about an hour, Nicholas escaped from the home, which caused officers to chase after him. A short time later, he was arrested in the 500 block of Millers Water Lane after going into a garage, police said.

Nicholas was charged with murder and burglary of a building. His bond was set at a total of $180,000 and he was in custody at the League City Jail.

ABC13 checked court records over the weekend, and it appears that Nicholas' bond has been increased.

The murder charge is now at $250,000. The burglary of a building charge is $30,000 bringing the total amount of bond to $280,000.

Nicholas is also now in the Galveston County Jail.

David Liggio was an educator and coach at Westbrook Intermediate School.

The district sent Eyewitness News the following statement last week:

The Clear Creek Independent School District lost a longtime educator, coach, and friend early this morning. David Liggio, also known as Coach Liggio, was a physical education teacher at Westbrook Intermediate, where he also coached football, track, and cross country. As one can imagine, this is a difficult time for the students and staff at Westbrook Intermediate. The Clear Creek ISD counseling team will remain at the school to provide support on Monday. David Liggio worked in Clear Creek ISD for 18 years.

At last check, authorities are still investigating how Liggio died.