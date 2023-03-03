The standoff occurred when police found the 65-year-old Clear Lake ISD teacher's body in the home's driveway, where the suspect was held up before escaping on foot, police said.

Man arrested after standoff prompted by him shooting father in League City, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested and charged with the murder of his father after a standoff early Friday morning, according to the League City Police Department.

At 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a body reportedly lying in a driveway of a home in the 3000 block of Wood Hollow Dr.

When officers arrived, a man, identified as 65-year-old David Liggio, was found with injuries to his neck. He was pulled to a safe area and was determined to be dead.

Officials said the responding officers witnessed someone enter the home and lock the door, prompting a standoff. Tactical commanders were called to the scene and used bullhorns to instruct the person, identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Robert Liggio, the victim's son, to come out, police said.

Residents near the area were asked to secure their households.

After about an hour, the suspect escaped from the home, which caused officers to chase after him. A short time later, he was arrested in the 500 block of Millers Water Lane after going into a garage, police said.

Officials said as of Friday morning, the 23-year-old is in custody at the League City Jail. Nicholas was charged with murder and burglary of a building. His bond was set at a total of $180,000.

The 65-year-old dad was an educator and coach at Westbrook Intermediate School in Clear Creek Independent District, a statement sent to ABC13 confirmed.

Clear Creek ISD sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

The Clear Creek Independent School District lost a longtime educator, coach, and friend early this morning. David Liggio, also known as Coach Liggio, was a physical education teacher at Westbrook Intermediate, where he also coached football, track, and cross country. As one can imagine, this is a difficult time for the students and staff at Westbrook Intermediate. The Clear Creek ISD counseling team will remain at the school to provide support on Monday. David Liggio worked in Clear Creek ISD for 18 years.