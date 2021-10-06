trial

Investigators reveal children found dead were handcuffed to beds in 2015 family massacre

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Children found dead were handcuffed to beds in 2015 family massacre

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Depraved details emerged Wednesday on the second day of the capital murder trial of David Conley, the man accused of killing eight people, including his own son, back in 2015 in northwest Harris County.

Prosecutors painted a picture of a man who came with a sinister plan and armed to kill. They showed jurors graphic photos from inside the house on Falling Oaks Road from Aug. 8, 2015. The images prompted some of the victims' family members to leave the courtroom.

SEE RELATED STORY: Mom of victim in 2015 massacre called for help multiple times before family was found dead

The photos showed eight people dead, six of whom were children. Some of the kids' bodies were shown to have been handcuffed to bunk beds, and the parents' bodies were also seen restrained in the master bedroom.

Dr. Myles McClelland worked alongside Harris County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team. He was with the team when they responded to the scene of the crime and entered the residence. McClelland testified before the jury on the horror he saw inside the house and said there was no hope on reviving any of the victims.

WATCH: JAILHOUSE INTERVIEW: Mass killing suspect speaks his mind
EMBED More News Videos

The man accused of killing 8 family members spoke to Jessica Willey inside the jail



"The door was blocked by a body," McClelland said during his testimony. "I had to take off my vest and climb through."

As images appeared at the trial of the heartbreaking scene, Conley showed no reaction and held his head down.

Sgt. Cathy Helstrom with the sheriff's office also testified. She worked as a crime scene investigator on the case, and on Wednesday, she described the volume of evidence.

Helstrom said shell casings were found near children's books and toys in the bedroom. She said investigators also found a pistol that was still loaded on the kitchen table, and cell phones found inside a kitchen drawer, far from the bedrooms. Helstrom said deputies even recovered a black backpack in the master bedroom with rolls of duct tape, handcuff keys and gloves.

Judge Chuck Silverman, Conley's defense team and state prosecutors all agreed to shut out cameras from the courtroom. They denied the public easy access through video recordings in an attempt to follow the case that stunned the city six years ago.

If Conley is convicted, the death penalty is off the table in the capital murder trial for the deaths of Dwayne and Valerie Jackson. Conley's defense team said he is intellectually disabled, and the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled death cannot be a punishment.

Prosecutors expect to hand the case to the jury by the end of the week.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of killing 6 kids in family massacre won't face death in Harris County

For updates on this story, follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrialmurdermass shootingtrialswoman killedchild killedman killeddeath penalty
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIAL
Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in 2018 Parkland massacre
LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to take psychiatric exam before trial
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says
Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murder of Susan Berman
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News