Trial set for man accused of killing 17-year-old who was heading home from Astros game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With closure reached recently in the high-profile killings of two Houston-area children in separate murders, the focus now shifts to the next unresolved case involving another young life that was cut all too short.

An Oct. 13 jury trial is set for Gerald Wayne Williams, the man charged with the murder of 17-year-old David Castro.

Last July, the teen was shot to death when he and his family were targeted by another driver while traveling home from an Astros game.

In the immediate wake of the killing, investigators pointed at road rage as the potential motive. HPD then circulated photos and videos of the white sedan believed to be the shooter's vehicle.

A month-long search concluded when Williams' emerged as the suspect in the case. The 35-year-old agreed to turn himself in on Aug. 3, though Williams, through community activist Quannel X, claimed he has a "rock-solid alibi" during the night of the shooting.

How was Williams tied to the shooting? Court documents state Williams' cell phone was pinged in the area of the shooting. Records also add that Williams owned a white Buick matching the description of the shooter's car, which was later found burned in a field near his home.

However, despite the murder charge and Williams' own prior criminal history, Judge Marc Brown granted a $350,000 bond, which Williams was able to post.

"The broken system allowed that man to make bond," David's father Paul Castro told Eyewitness News last September.

A June 15 pretrial conference was also set.

