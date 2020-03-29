Health & Fitness

ABC13's Dave Ward says his wife is improving during her battle with double pneumonia

By
ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward revealed Sunday his wife, Laura Ward, is in the hospital with double pneumonia. He is asking for your prayers.

"I've never asked anything of our viewers," he told ABC13 anchor Tom Abrahams during a FaceTime conversation. "But I am asking now for all our viewers to say a prayer for my wife Laura. She really needs it. I've been praying nonstop. She really needs prayers right now. The power of prayer is amazing."

Laura felt sick on Monday, March 23, and drove herself to the hospital, where Dave said the doctors treating her called it a, "classic COVID pneumonia" even though tests for COVID-19 were negative. She is in intensive care and cannot receive visitors or gifts, but Dave said she is receiving excellent care.

On Monday, March 30, Dave announced via Twitter his wife was on her way to feeling better.

"My sweetheart is getting better!" he tweeted. "I can never thank you enough for all the love and messages."



"I'm doing pretty good and the rest of my family seems to be all right," he said. "I'm just very concerned about Laura."

Dave said he is healthy and feeling good, but he asks people to heed the warnings of elected officials and stay home if at all possible. Despite his wife's illness, he remains positive.

"This pandemic, we will get through this because we are Houston strong. We are Houston proud, and we are strong people. We'll make it through this," he said.



SEE ALSO:

Dave Ward encourages everyone to practice social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texaspandemiccovid 19 pandemicwomen's healthcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News