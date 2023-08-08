ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward honored with street marker in Upper Kirby

ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward, who was at KTRK for 50 years, has a street marker at the corner of Bissonnet and Westchester in Upper Kirby.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward's name is synonymous with Houston news.

Now, the longtime journalist, who served at KTRK for 50 years, has been honored in a new way for all Houstonians to see.

On Tuesday morning, the city of Houston honored Ward by adding a marker to the street signs at the corner of 3400 Bissonnet St. and 5200 Westchester in the Upper Kirby area. The marker says "Honorary Dave Ward Place."

"I've got my name on a building, and now I've got my name on a street. I guess a few people have heard of me," Ward joked, with his wife Laura by his side.

Indeed, the morning was filled with laughs and shout outs to former colleagues and friends as Houston officials also turned out for the dedication.

"Dave Ward is Houston and Houston will always love him," said Mayor Sylvester Turner, adding that it was important to have the marker close to where Ward spent so much of his time at ABC13 studios, and now, the sign will be there for generations to come.

"Of all the mayors we've had, you my friend, are by far, the most conscientious and the best for the city," Ward told Turner in return. "We're saying great things about each other, aren't we?"

The ceremony, which later moved inside due to the temperatures even early in the morning, kicked off with ABC/KTRK-TV president and general manager Wendy Granato.

"We could not be more proud to still have Dave Ward, our anchor emeritus, and I just told Dave, 'We talk about you more than you know at the station,'" Granato began. "And we always say, 'Dave left a legacy for us, and we feel the responsibility to pass it on one day to the next generation.'"

Ward's impact could be felt even there at the edge of the parking lot, where another native son of Houston, police chief Troy Finner shared his sentiments about growing up watching the longtime news anchor.

"My friend, I'm 56 years old. Fifty years of broadcasting. I grew up with you," Finner said, explaining how he shared his love and respect for Ward while visiting him at the hospital. "Thank you for everything you've done. Thanks for being my friend. Love you."

Ward signed off from ABC13 on May 2, 2017. He hit a historic milestone in 2016, when he celebrated 50 years at KTRK. His tenure made him the longest-running local TV news anchor in the world at the same station, in the same market.

Ward was born David Henry Ward in Dallas, but grew up in Huntsville. He came to Houston in 1962 to launch a radio career.

He started his career at ABC13 as a reporter/photographer in 1966. He started anchoring newscasts two years later.

As a journalist, Ward covered space walks, natural disasters, the Vietnam peace talks and even a one-on-one interview with former President Barack Obama.

Long known as the "Voice of Houston," Ward has also earned a number of awards over his career, while being equally devoted to community service.

He was also instrumental in establishing Crime Stoppers in Houston.

