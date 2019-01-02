Daughter mourns mom killed after crash involving teen driver

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A daughter is speaking out after her mother was killed in a crash involving a 14-year-old driver.
Silvia Zavala, 43, died on New Year's Day when a teen driver reportedly ran a red light and crashed into her Ford F-150.
ABC13 spoke with Zavala's daughter, Jessica Gasper, who described her mother as "happy, funny and independent."
Gasper said her mother was visiting family in Houston for the holidays and running errands before traveling back to her home in McAllen.
The 14-year-old and two other teens said they were getting chased by another driver when they crashed into Zavala. The 14-year-old has since been charged with murder.
Zavala leaves behind two children and four grandchildren.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help them with funeral expenses.
