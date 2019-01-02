14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving three teens, a prank that went wrong and a driver who allegedly chased them with a gun.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 14-year-old driver accused of causing a deadly crash in north Houston has been charged with murder.

The wreck happened Tuesday on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.

Authorities say it all started with the 14-year-old and two other teens throwing eggs at vehicles. A driver, whose car was damaged by the eggs, decided to chase the teens.

During the chase, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old driver, who was in a GMC Acadia, ran a red light and smashed into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

Deputies say a man in his late 20s, who was the other driver allegedly chasing the teens, flashed a semi-automatic weapon at them. Authorities have identified him and plan to interview him.

Sheriff Gonzalez also says that the 14-year-old broke his ankle in the crash.

He has been booked in the county juvenile detention center.

ORIGINAL STORY: Driver flashed gun at teens before deadly crash in north Houston, deputies say

EMBED More News Videos

Deputies are working through the night to recreate the deadly crash which unfolded on Aldine Mail Route Road on New Year's Day.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcrash
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wrong-way driver passed out in car on Hwy 59 arrested for DWI
Vehicle tumbles down embankment on Hwy 288 feeder
Flash Flood Watch in effect through noon Thursday
Newly-elected Harris Co. judge prepares for first weather test
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
Juveniles questioned about playground arson fire
Police seek woman who killed manicurist over $35 bill
6-year-old girl struck in head by 'celebratory gunfire'
Show More
The 60: Bevo charges at Georgia mascot | Frenchy's staying open
Robber shoots father in front of son in ambush attack
Golfers unsure of Memorial Park Golf Course renovation plans
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
Blue Bell to give everyone chance to try Mardi Gras flavor
More News