Driver flashed gun at teens before deadly crash in north Houston, deputies say

EMBED </>More Videos

14-year-old driver blamed for deadly crash

By and Mayra Moreno
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver wanted for chasing three teenagers in a SUV before a deadly crash apparently flashed a semi-automatic weapon, deputies said late Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed when a 14-year-old driving a GMC Acadia ran a red light and smashed into her Ford F-150 in north Houston.

Before the crash, deputies said the three teens were throwing eggs at vehicles. A driver, whose car was damaged by the eggs, decided to chase the teens.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the search is on for the driver of a late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental, either gold or yellow in color with a white top.

The suspect is described as being a Hispanic male in his late 20s with a tattoo on his left forearm and elbow.

WATCH: Sounds of tires screeching as deputies recreate crash
EMBED More News Videos

Deputies are working through the night to recreate the deadly crash which unfolded on Aldine Mail Route Road on New Year's Day.



Tuesday night, deputies were working to reconstruct the crash that happened around 11 a.m. on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.

If you have any information regarding the driver, call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcrash
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
$35,000 reward offered for 7-year-old girl's killer
Texas mascot attacks Georgia's bulldog prior to bowl game
Unique crowdfunding site makes classroom dreams come true
Body lying on roadway after crash on I-10 East Fwy
Daughter shoots father to death in SW Houston: police
Kate Upton gets candid about mission to lose baby weight
Harris County under new management with Hidalgo
Zeigler sausage recalled over possible metal contamination
Show More
Lowe's employee shot by shoplifting suspect
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Dana Holgorsen to become new UH head football coach
Family of boy killed in fire gets support from community
YouTube star arrested after alleged assault at hotel
More News