EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4363452" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man uses dating app called 'JACK'D' to rob 6 people within weeks, police say

Police say a robber who lures in his victims by using a dating app has struck again. This time the robbery was more violent.There have been seven robberies in less than three weeks all related to the dating app Jack'd.Police say the suspect talks to his victims on the app, suggests they meet and when the man arrives, the suspect robs him.In the first six robberies, officers say the suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint of their belongings. The victim's vehicle was not stolen, no one was physically harmed and the suspect appeared to be alone.However, the robbery on Sunday night was much more violent."Now, somebody's been hurt and so they've stepped up their game," said Detective Jeff Brieden, HPD Robbery Division.This time, though, it wasn't just one suspect. Police said he had four others with him."They jump him and then they put the shotgun to his face, and told him they were going to kill him," Brieden said.Police say the suspect took the victim's personal belongings, including his credit card and money. Then, they stole his SUV.It's also the first time a vehicle has been stolen. The robberies have occurred on residential streets outside of homes where the homeowners appear to have nothing to do with the crime and no knowledge of it.The robberies happened in southeast Houston. They've occurred all within about two miles of each other.One robbery occurred in the 8600 block of Glenside, five occurred in the 8600 block of St. Lo Road, and the most recent occurred in the 4200 block of Dawson Lane.Police caution the use of online dating apps, saying you really don't know who you're meeting. If you do meet someone, go to a public place during the daylight hours.If you have any information on the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Robbery Division.You can also make an anonymous tip online at