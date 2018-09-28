Police say a man has robbed six people in a matter of weeks, luring in his victims through a dating app.Police say the app is called JACK'D. It's a men-seeking-men app. Investigators say the suspect is in contact with the victim through the app and instructs them to meet him.Officers say in five of the cases, the suspect has requested some victims meet him at a house in the 8600 block of St. Lo Road. Eyewitness News talked to a man who lives at the home, and he said he didn't even realize the robberies were occurring until he heard from detectives.Police say there was also a second location used. The suspect told one of the victims to meet him in the 8600 block of Glenside.Police say in all of the cases, once the victim arrived, the suspect pointed a gun at them and demanded their property.Eyewitness News spoke to one of the victims who was robbed just days ago. We're only identifying the victim as Alex.Alex said he talked to the suspect on the app and on the phone. Alex said once he arrived to the home, a gun was immediately pointed at his head."He gave me the address. I had my PlayStation with me. An individual in a ski mask, black hoodie, red shorts approached me and told me, 'Give me everything you have. Don't try to be stupid. Don't do nothing dumb,'" said Alex.Alex complied. He handed everything over and left. He is still shaken up by the incident.The suspect is described as being a black man from 5'7 to 6'1, 160-180 pounds, in his 20s, or possibly older. He's described as having hazel eyes.Police recommend you use caution when meeting anyone online.If you have any information on this suspect, call police or Crime Stoppers. You could receive a $5,000 reward.