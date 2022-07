HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a 29-year-old man who has been missing since May 14 in east Houston.Darrell Bowers, 29, was last seen by family in the 3100 block of Gillespie at about 2 p.m., wearing a V-neck T-shirt and jeans.Bowers is described to be a Black man who is 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds. He has brown eyes, a medium brown complexion, black hair, and tattoos on his neck.For any information concerning Bowers' whereabouts, please contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 832-394-184.