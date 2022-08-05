Burglary charge dropped against Texans running back

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been dropped against Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson.

Anderson was accused last month of burglarizing his ex-girlfriend's townhouse in the Museum District and assaulting her.

The video above is from ABC13's previous reporting.

He was charged with burglary of a habitation, but the charge was dismissed after his attorney presented video first obtained by ABC13, body cam video and text messages to the district attorney on Friday morning, Eyewitness News has learned.

"My client is innocent of the charges," said Anderson's attorney Kelly Benavides in July. "He denies the allegations in the news at this point, and he looks forward to his day in court to be able to clear his name."

Court records show that last month, Anderson's ex-girlfriend told police that she came home from getting coffee at about 7 a.m., and found Anderson's car parked in front of her garage. She claimed she then drove down the street for a while, eventually returning to her home about 15 minutes later. The woman told police that Anderson then forced his way into her home and didn't leave until she locked herself in a bathroom and called police.

In an exclusive video obtained by ABC13, we can see both people were definitely on site that morning. At 7:19 a.m., the video shows a white car pulling up to the garage of the townhome, and a woman getting out. Moments later, a black car also pulls up, and Anderson gets out. He walks to the woman, and the two exchange some words before both go inside.

Court documents allege the woman did not want Anderson to follow her, and that once inside the townhouse, he allegedly tried to assault her, and took some shoes before driving away. The video shows Anderson driving away a few minutes later. The woman pulled her car into the garage. Police were called, and court records show they arrived at about 7:38 a.m.

In response to the allegations, the Texans sent out the following statement:

"We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time."

It's unknown at this time whether the Texans will issue a new response, but ABC13 could learn more about the dismissed charge later this afternoon.

Anderson and his attorney found a warrant was issued for his arrest when they saw it on TV. They went to the courthouse, and his bond was set at $20,000 and the case was reset.

"As soon as he found out he had a warrant, we made arrangements to present ourselves to the court to see the judge and try to take care of the warrant," said Benavides. "Now, we can start with our investigation."

Anderson played football at George Ranch High School in Fort Bend County, where he was a star athlete, leading his team to a state championship in 2015.

He went on to play for Texas Christian University from 2016 to 2019, when he led in rushing his senior year.

Anderson signed a reserve/futures contract with the Texans in January. He was added to the team's practice squad in December 2021 and has not yet played in an NFL game, according to information from the league.

Anderson was previously signed to a reserve/futures contract with the Indianapolis Colts in January 2021, but was waived by the club later that year, in August.