Danny Trejo talks about his love for football, the LA Rams, and Texas

Danny Trejo may be the Rams' number one, fan but he's got a special place in his heart for Texas, as he explained to ABC13's Rita Garcia.

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- As we counted down to kickoff between the Texans and LA Rams, ABC13's morning anchor, Rita Garcia caught up with movie star Danny Trejo while covering the game in Los Angeles!

As Rita reports, Danny might play "Mr. Tough Guy" on the big screen, and he's the Rams' number one fan. But with family in San Antonio, Austin, and one of his business partners in Houston, he says he's got a special place in his heart for Texas.

"I love Texas," Trejo said.

He's not only an actor. He's also a restaurant owner and even started a music label recently.

Previously, Trejo shared that he will always stop and take every picture and smile for every single person who comes and asks for a photo.

"What a blessing the good Lord has given me just to make somebody's day with a picture or a 'Hello' or a 'Hi, how are ya.' I enjoy people, and I enjoy being Danny Trejo," the youthful 78-year-old said.

Something else Danny loves is Barbacoa tacos. He shared some of his favorite plates from his restaurant Trejo's Cantina.

When asked what his favorite character that he's played is, Trejo said Stronghold from the "Minions" and Diablo the Pirate from "Spongebob Squarepants."