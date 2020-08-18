dancing with the stars

DWTS reveals premiere date, announces pro dancers

Dancing With The Stars will return to ABC on September 14
NEW YORK -- The hit ABC show "Dancing With The Stars" will return for a 29th season in September, but with some major changes.

The new season premieres on Monday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Tyra Banks is the new host of the show, which will also feature a fresh take on the competition, and exciting new and returning pros, all while maintaining the heart and soul of the beloved series.

This season features the return of many beloved pro dancers including Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, as well as the addition of professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach getting celebrity partners for the first time.



Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.

This season's professional dancers include:
Brandon Armstrong
Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess
Cheryl Burke
Val Chmerkovskiy
Sasha Farber
Jenna Johnson
Daniella Karagach
Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd
Pasha Pashkov
Gleb Savchenko
Emma Slater
Britt Stewart

Celebrity dancers and additional production details will be announced at a later date.
