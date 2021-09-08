otrc

Meet the full celebrity cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 30

EMBED <>More Videos

Meet the full celebrity cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 30

LOS ANGELES, California -- The celebrity cast of "Dancing with the Stars" season 30 was unveiled on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

The full cast includes:
- Suni Lee, Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast
- JoJo Siwa, Pop superstar
- Melanie C., Spice Girl, "Sporty Spice"
- Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, WWE Champion
- Matt James, "The Bachelor"
- Olivia Jade, YouTuber and Lori Loughlin's daughter
- Cody Rigsby, Peloton Instructor
- Melora Hardin, "Jan" from "The Office"
- Iman Shumpert, NBA Star
- Amanda Kloots, of "The Talk" and widow of Broadway star Nick Cordero
- Martin Kove, "John Kreese" on "Cobra Kai" and "The Karate Kid"
- Christine Chiu, "Bling Empire"
- Jimmie Allen, Country Music singer
- Kenya Moore, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"
- Brian Austin Greene, "90210"



This season's Pro-dancers include:
- Brandon Armstrong
- Lindsay Arnold
- Alan Bersten
- Sharna Burgess
- Cheryl Burke
- Witney Carson
- Artem Chigvintsev
- Val Chmerkovskiy
- Sasha Farber
- Jenna Johnson
- Daniella Karagach
- Pasha Pashkov
- Gleb Savchenko
- Emma Slater
- Britt Stewart

EMBED More News Videos

Season 30 cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' announced on "Good Morning America."



Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired. The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

It was previously announced that Siwa, who identifies as gay and queer, will be paired with a same-sex pro partner. She said it signals to viewers that it's OK to be your true self. She named Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson and Britt Stewart as among the show's regular pros she'd like to be paired with.

"I think it breaks a wall that's never been broken down before," she told an online gathering of the Television Critics Association. "It's normal for a girl to dance with a guy, and I think that's really cool, but it's really special that now not only do I get to share with the world that you get to love who you love, but also you get to dance with who you want to dance with."

Siwa noted that among the things to be worked out with her partner are who leads, how do they dress and what shoes do they wear.

"It's going to give so much to people out there, people of the LGBTQ community, everyone, people who feel just a little different," she said. "I want to make it OK for the people who come after me."

Host Tyra Banks returns for another season as well.

The season premiere airs live Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlgbtq+televisionabcdancing with the starsotrcreality television
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OTRC
Chris Stapleton, Eric Church share top CMA nominations: See full list
Watch the trailer for animated adventure 'Ron's Gone Wrong'
'9/11: One Day in America' tells stories of resilience, survival
Disney+ Hallowstream 2021: See the full lineup
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News