Things were spooky in the ballroom this week on "Dancing with the Stars" with the Halloween-themed Monster Night.

'Dancing with the Stars:' Who went home on Halloween-themed Monster Night?

LOS ANGELES -- Things were beyond spooky in the ballroom this week on "Dancing with the Stars" with the Halloween-themed "Monster Night." Adding to the fright-night fun was guest judge, and former DWTS contestant, Niecy Nash-Betts.

The nine remaining couples did their best ghoulish routines followed up by a "monster-thon," which earned them extra points. Those scores, plus America's votes, moves eight couples on to another round of competition.

At the top of the pack on the judges' scoreboard: Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy with 42 points (37 + 5 points for the dance-off contest). They were followed by Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov with 41 (37 + 4 bonus points) and then Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach with 39 (36 + 3 bonus).

Gomez left her first dance with a foot injury and her gallant partner, Val, carried the young actress from the dance floor to the wings. But she returned in full force for the second round.

When it came time for results, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough offered several treats - and a few tricks! Moving into next week: Charity and Artem, Xochitl and Val, Ariana and Pasha, Jason and Daniella, Lele and Brandon, and Barry and Peta.

That meant the three couples left in jeopardy were Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater, and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber.

It was Umansky and Slater who got the axe this Halloween week. However, the reality TV star said he was happy to have been able to take part in the competition.

"It's been so much fun, it's been an incredible journey and was something I would have never done," Umansky said.

The eight remaining couples will take on "Music Video week" on Tuesday, Nov. 7, with Paula Abdul coming in to help as guest judge.

READ ALSO | 'Dancing with the Stars' pros pay tribute to Len Goodman as judges give first 10s of the season